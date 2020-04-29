PADUCAH — Many of you have questions about getting tested for COVID-19.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo sat down with Local 6's Jennifer Horbelt to answer some of your questions about expanded testing in Kentucky, antibody testing and more.
Turnbo, who is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine, is part of the local COVID-19 task force.
If you missed the interview that aired on Local 6 at 10, you can watch it in full in the video above.
We also aired more of Turnbo's answers to your questions about the novel coronavirus on Local 6 at Five. To watch that interview, click here.
For our continuing coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here.