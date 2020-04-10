PADUCAH — Locally, we're nearly a month into the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of us still have questions.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo was back in the Local 6 studio Friday to answer more of the questions you've asked us.
The Paducah doctor is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
On Local 6 at Five on Friday, Turnbo talked with us about why Kentucky seems to have fewer COVID-19 cases than neighboring states, why Kentucky is behind in testing for the virus, and more.
Check out the video above to hear Turnbo's answers to those questions.
