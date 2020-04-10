PADUCAH — Can you build an immunity to COVID-19 if you test positive? Or is the virus mutating, making it difficult to build immunity?
Those are just two of the questions you've asked that Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo answered for us during Local 6 at 6 on Friday.
The Paducah doctor, who is part of the local COVID-19 community task force, is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
Check out the video above to hear Turnbo's answers to those questions and more.
Turnbo also answered COVID-19 questions during Local 6 at Five. To watch that interview, click here.
For our continuing coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here.