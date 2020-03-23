PADUCAH — As the number of positive cases grows, there are still questions about COVID-19. And we want to keep you safe and informed.
Dr. J Kyle Turnbo — who is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventive medicines — joined Local 6 evening anchor Jennifer Horbelt in the studio Monday to answer more questions about the novel coronavirus disease.
Questions Turnbo answered during Local 6 at Six included:
If I have the virus but don't know it, will social distancing still work?
How long am I contagious if I'm asymptomatic?
Are their any new symptoms for the virus?
What precautions should I take when caring for the elderly?
If you missed our live interview, you can watch it in the video above to learn the answers to those questions.
