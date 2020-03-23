PADUCAH — As the number of positive cases grows, there are still questions about COVID-19. And we want to keep you safe and informed.

Dr. J Kyle Turnbo — who is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventive medicines — joined Local 6 evening anchor Jennifer Horbelt in the studio Monday to answer more questions about the novel coronavirus disease. 

Questions Turnbo answered during Local 6 at Six included:

If I have the virus but don't know it, will social distancing still work?

How long am I contagious if I'm asymptomatic?

Are their any new symptoms for the virus?

What precautions should I take when caring for the elderly?

If you missed our live interview, you can watch it in the video above to learn the answers to those questions.

For our other Q&A sessions with the doctor, check out the links below.

Dr. Turnbo explains the difference between isolation and quarantine
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo answers more of your coronavirus questions
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo answers your COVID-19 questions
Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions on Local 6 at Five
Doctor answers your coronavirus questions on Local 6 at Six

Tags