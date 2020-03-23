PADUCAH — Each day, more information comes out about COVID-19. It's hard to know what's fact and what's fiction.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo has been visiting the Local 6 studio to answer your questions about the virus. Turnbo is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
He was back in the studio on Monday to help us better understand the novel coronavirus. During Local 6 at Five, he joined Local 6 evening anchor Todd Faulkner.
Turnbo explained the difference between isolation and quarantine.
Isolation
Isolation is for sick people who have the disease. Patients are put in isolation to keep them away from healthy people.
It helps prevent the direct spread spread of the virus. The goal for people in isolation is to keep them from having any contact with other people that they could spread the disease to. They only come out of isolation when they are no longer contagious. Dr. Turnbo says for COVID-19, that time period is typically 14 days.
Quarantine
Quarantine is for people who are well but were potentially exposed, because they were in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus. Those who self-quarantine are not confirmed to have the disease or have no symptoms. In quarantine, people keep themselves away from others as a precaution.
If you are quarantined at home, Turnbo says you should stay home, separate yourself from others in your household, call ahead before you show up to your doctor's office to tell your medical provider about your concerns and follow their advice, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands thoroughly, avoid sharing germs and monitor your symptoms.
