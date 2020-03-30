PADUCAH — Another week into the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are still lots of questions out there.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo of Paducah joined us in the Local 6 studio again Monday during Local 6 at Five.
Turnbo is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
He joined Local 6 evening anchor Jennifer Horbelt to answer some of your questions and provide some updates on the local community task force, of which he is a member.
If you missed that live question and answer session, watch the full interview in the video above.
