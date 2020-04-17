PADUCAH — With new cases in the Local 6 area every day, we continue to get questions from many of you about COVID-19. And we want to provide you with the best resources to help answer those questions.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo was back in the Local 6 studio again Friday.
The Paducah doctor, who is part of the local COVID-19 community task force, is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
On Local 6 at Five, he answered questions like: Do we have enough COVID-19 test kits in our region? How are test site locations determined? What do you need to do to get a test?
