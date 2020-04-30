PADUCAH -- As the nation starts prepare to reopen the economy, many of you have questions about what the expectations and guidelines will look like.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo was on Local 6 at Six on Thursday to answer some of those questions for you.
The Paducah doctor is part of the local COVID-19 community task force. Turnbo is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
Turnbo answered questions such as: What advice do you have for businesses and customers as we begin to restart the economy? How can we enforce safety guidelines during this restart? How long do you think we will have to observe safety guidelines and social distancing? How concerned are you about more COVID-19 cases when things reopen?
For our continuing coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here.