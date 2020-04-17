PADUCAH — Many of you in the Local 6 area how been asking us questions about COVID-19 and what you need to know to protect yourself and your family.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo answered some of those questions for us earlier in the day Friday.
The Paducah doctor, who is part of the local COVID-19 community task force, is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
On Local 6 at Six, he answered questions like: How reasonable is it to relax social distancing guidelines on May 1? Does he think we are close to the peak in cases for our area? And, as a medical professional, what advice does he have on the best ways to reopen the economy safely?
Check out the video above to hear Turnbo's answers to those questions and more.
