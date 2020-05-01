PADUCAH -- Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo of Paducah visited our studios again to answer more of your questions surrounding COVID-19.
Turnbo is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine. He is also part of the local COVID-19 community task force.
Turnbo answered questions such as: Why did it take so long for Gov. Beshear to recommend Kentuckians to wear face masks in pubic? Should children wear masks? How concerned should we be of a second wave of COVID-19 around flu season this fall? What do pet owners need to know about their pets potentially contracting COVID-19?
