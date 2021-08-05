PADUCAH– Greater Paducah Economic Development announced on Thursday that Drake Lighting would be expanding to Paducah.
Drake Lighting is a distributor of obstruction lighting solutions. Drake Lighting’s solutions mark structures such as cellular communication towers, broadcast towers, industrial chimney stacks, and wind turbines that are federally required to be lit according to FAA standards. They are the American distributor for Canada based Technostrobe, Inc.
Drake Lighting will invest $2 million into an existing facility, along with the construction of a distribution and warehousing facility.
According to Greater Paducah Economic Development, Drake will be employing 60 full-time employees and generate an estimated community economic impact of $6.8 million per year.
“Economic development often comes down to having the right piece of real estate at the right time. Having an inventory of land and sizable buildings in our asset portfolio enables us to act quickly and secure projects when they arise. We are thrilled Drake is occupying this facility.” Bruce Wilcox, President of Greater Paducah Economic Development, said.
Drake has acquired and will be occupying the former ACBL building in the Paducah Commerce Park. Their expansion into Commerce Park is the second new project to join the area this year.
“Our City leadership team and community partners worked well with Drake Lighting demonstrating the value of operating in Paducah, how they can be successful, and incentivizing them to choose our community. We look forward to seeing them grow and prosper in our community,” Mayor George Bray said.
Drake Lighting’s announcement is the fourth project Greater Paducah Economic Development has announced this year, resulting in a total of $72 million of capital investment and over 100 jobs.