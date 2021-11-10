PADUCAH — A drama written by a Kentucky playwright will make its world premiere Thursday at Market House Theatre in Paducah.
Market House Theatre says the play, "Riot: Asbury Park," is inspired by a Look magazine article from 1971 called “A Cop Named Joe.” The article described community confrontation meetings in Asbury Park, New Jersey, in 1970. The meetings involved Black and white community members coming together in one room to discuss race riots that happened there in 1970 and create a proposal on how to prevent them going forward.
As an article from the Duke University Libraries explains, Asbury Park became "ground zero for riots from July 4th, 1970 to July 10th, 1970." Ultimately, 180 people were injured, including 15 state troopers.
The play, written by Amanda Haan, is a dramatization of what happened at the community confrontation meetings and how they changed the course of history for the city. It also focuses on the people who were involved.
The play opens Nov. 11 and runs through Nov. 21. On Friday, Nov. 12, Market House Theatre will host a special talk-back event after the performance, with Haan and one of the actual 1970 confrontation facilitators, Holly VanLeuven. The theater says attendees will learn more about the inspiration behind the play and its historical significance, and they'll be able to participate in a Q&A with Haan and the cast and crew.
Market House Theatre says Thursday through Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees will be held at 2:30 p.m. A matinee performance will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchases by calling 270-444-6828 and online at MarketHouseTheatre.org. Tickets are also available the Market House Theater Box Office.