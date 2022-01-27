MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In McCracken County Thursday, fate decided the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the ballot for the local 2022 primary elections.
By law, the county clerk’s office is required to hold a public drawing for ballot placement.
The names of the candidates running for local offices were placed inside a cigar box and drawn out one at a time.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs talked with Local 6 about how the process works.
"We just fold the names up. You know, there's a slip of paper. And we put it in the cigar box and draw. And it’s not a real complicated process, but it works," Griggs said.
Here's how the candidate's names will appear on the ballot:
Sheriff
- Wesley R. Orazine
- Ryan Norman
Jailer
- David Knight
- Dan L. Sims
- Jonathan Griggs
County Commissioner 2 District
- Richard Abraham
- Jeffrey G. Parker
Constable 2 District
- Mike Steele
- Eric Augustus
County Judge Executive
- Craig Z. Clymer
- Matt Moore