MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We're about a month away from this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
All 7,500 tickets are gone — it's another sell-out! It's also another beautiful home!
You know you're just about finished when you power wash your driveway! That was what was going on earlier Friday outside.
On the inside of the home, installation of carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms. Yes, finishing touches! And crews have to be complimented, because it's been an unusual year with COVID-19, a lot of the restrictions that were put in place and some of the supplies were late coming in.
But the home is in great shape — definitely ready for a big giveaway. In fact, it would not take much at all for it to be ready for a big open house, which you all have enjoyed over the years. Unfortunately, that cannot happen this year because of COVID-19 and social distancing regulations. But, we're setting up some virtual tours; we'll let you know when those go online, and you'll be able to just watch from the comfort of your own homes.
Whoever does win this house will win a home with some very unique features. A couple of rooms have different shaded walls, and of course, probably the most talked-about feature of this home is the stairs. From their cable railing to the sitting area underneath, play area, storage area, to the placement if the stairs themselves, directly in front of huge windows in the front of the house, this 3,000-square-foot house in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County is something to see.