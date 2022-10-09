HARRISBURG, IL — One organization is making sure all kinds of people can participate in deer hunting.
The United Special Sportsman Alliance hosted the Dream Hunt, a time for disabled youth and veterans to come experience deer hunting in southern Illinois.
People this year are from places like South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.
This hunt is one of many hosted by the United Special Sportsman Alliance—including boar, pheasant and raccoon hunts.
For some, the event was momentous.
"It was really fun," said Bryonna Dunning, a participant in the hunt. "It's honestly—it's my first deer, my first hunting trip, so I think it was really fun, and it was a good memory to have."
Others were more experienced.
"It's pretty fun to be honest, to get away and go hunting for a while," said Bobbi Finney, another participant. "It was exciting. It wasn't my first time, but I've also gone bear hunting and others over too."
Some volunteers, like Ron McCarthy, have attended since it started 20 years ago.
He says helping out the kids is rewarding.
"It's great every year, but I've seen, like, four kids get their first deer, and there's nothing better than that," McCarthy said.
At the end of the day, organizers say the focus is the participants.
They want to make sure they're making memories they won't forget.
"They always go away with a wonderful feeling, and there's never been an even that you haven't seen a child smile, and that's what we're looking for," said Brigid O'Donoghue, CEO and founder of Dream Hunt.
Your child can also participate in next year's Dream Hunt and in other events hosted by the United Special Sportsman Alliance.
