DRESDEN, TN- This bell was installed in the original Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church in 1868.
The church caught fire in the 1950's and underwent a renovation.
In the process, the bell tower was walled up and the bell would be enclosed for the next seventy years.
Then the December 10th tornado happened.
The church was severely damaged and is scheduled to be torn down.
94-year-old Junior Moore remembered the bell from his early years at the church.
He and his daughter Leanne, went on a mission to rescue it.
“I went into the attic of the church here and I went on up there with a flashlight, and I saw it. And then I told a lot of members of the church, I found the bell. They didn't believe me,” says Moore.
The bell is out of the church for good, but unfortunately so are the members.
“The only problem is that we're going to have to build another church. But as far as the members, they're still sticking together.”
In the meantime, they gather at a neighboring church every Sunday to worship together.
And Junior is excited for the future, saying, “We're going to clean it up first and get it kind of looking better. But yea, I want to see it in the church.”
And. he can't wait to hear it ring again, every Sunday.
The church is scheduled to be demolished next week.
The members are hopeful to begin reconstruction later in the year.