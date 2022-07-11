DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen.
The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office."
The suit comes about a month after the board voted to censure Washburn and requested his resignation.
The board also reinstate the city's Facebook page with the city recorder as the administrator.
The city of Dresden decided to deactivate the Facebook page after Washburn deleted comments and blocked citizens from the city's government Facebook page, preventing them from speaking freely.
