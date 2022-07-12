DRESDEN, TN — Dresden, Tennessee, Mayor Jeff Washburn has filed a civil lawsuit against the six members of the city's board of aldermen.
The suit comes one month after the board voted 5 to 1 in favor of a resolution calling for Washburn’s censure.
Washburn claims the board made that decision in violation of Tennessee’s sunshine law and that the censure resolution should be null and void.
Tennessee's sunshine law basically says any public policy decision or public business must happen in public and not in secret. It makes almost all government meetings open to the public.
Washburn claims the board met to discuss his censure prior to a public board meeting on June 6.
Washburn says he expected discussion after the resolution calling for his censure was introduced.
“It was immediately passed without discussion. That means that they have previously discussed it. They had already made up their minds before they arrived at the meeting,” Washburn says.
Washburn's suit also details what he calls the violation of his First Amendment rights regarding posting updates about Dresden to his Facebook news page, “The Weakley Times.”
Washburn claims the board of aldermen discussed his censure and other city business in private, including the hiring of a city administrator to take on mayoral responsibilities.
“To remove the powers of administration from the mayor and to hire this additional staff member to manage the city, as I said, a pretty good cost for a small community — about 25 cent per year, tax rate increase,” says Washburn.
In addition to nullification of the resolution, the suit states Washburn is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit the board from interfering with his rights.
“It's the right thing to do, and I'm known for standing strong for the right thing to do. It protects the powers of the mayor. It protects the integrity of the people to know what's going on in their city government,” Washburn says.
Dresden's monthly board meeting Monday night was postponed because only two aldermen were present when the roll was called.
Washburn is representing himself in this lawsuit.
The board of aldermen has yet to hire an attorney.
Local 6 reached out to the board, and members declined to comment.