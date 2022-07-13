DRESDEN, TN — A lawsuit the mayor of Dresden, Tennessee, filed on July 8 against members of the city's board of Aldermen was settled Wednesday morning, Local 6 has learned.
Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn sued members of the Dresden Board of Aldermen over claims that the members violated Tennessee's sunshine law when they allegedly met privately about a resolution to censure Washburn before taking a public vote on the matter. The board voted 5 to 1 during a meeting in June in favor of the resolution to censure the mayor and request his resignation.
“It was immediately passed without discussion. That means that they have previously discussed it. They had already made up their minds before they arrived at the meeting,” Washburn said in an interview with Local 6 on Tuesday.
Under Tennessee's sunshine law, governing bodies are not allowed to make decisions regarding public business or form public policy in secret.
The board passed the resolution after Washburn deleted comments from the city's government Facebook page and blocked some Dresden residents, affecting their ability to access information posted by the city government and their ability to speak freely on that page.
Washburn has continued to post updates on The Weakley Times, a news Facebook page he runs. He has continued to block certain accounts from accessing that page.
Among other accusations, the mayor's suit also claimed the board of aldermen violated his First Amendment right to the freedom of speech and press by stating in the resolution that Washburn was asked not to post any information regarding tornado recovery or other city business to The Weakley Times Facebook page. The suit also claimed that the aldermen violated the separation of powers in the city charter and its social media policy by telling the city recorder to remove Washburn as an administrator of the city government Facebook page.
Washburn tells Local 6 that he and the board of aldermen settled the lawsuit Wednesday morning.
Terms agreed to in the settlement include that all parties agree to comply with the Tennessee Open Meetings Act and the city's social media policy. Another term agreed to in the settlement states that the resolution censuring Washburn will be rescinded. Finally, the settlement says all parties agree to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.
Photos of the settlement Washburn shared with Local 6 show that the document was signed by the mayor and six aldermen.
Download the document below to read the two-page settlement.