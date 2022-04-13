DRESDEN, TN — Shelter is everyone’s biggest priority in Dresden, Tennessee. After the devastating tornado that struck the down on Dec. 10, people were making sure they were extra prepared for severe weather on Wednesday.
Joan Turnbow and her family moved into a new house in January after their previous home was destroyed on Dec. 10. Her biggest worry is having to live through that experience again.
“I’m anxious. I’m nervous. Little concerned about how it’s going to turn out. Hopefully it misses us,” Turnbow said.
She made sure she was prepared, packing everything her family needed to take shelter at the local courthouse.
Ray Wiggington with Weakley County Emergency Management said they’ve provided three shelters across the county. It was their main focus.
“Some of the structures that normally people would be sheltering in, as far as homes and businesses, have been damaged by the last tornado,” Wigginton said.
The Weakley County Emergency Management Agency was also preparing for what could happen after the storm passed through.
“We’re preparing our teams for damage assessments after the storm is over. If we have no damage here in Weakley County, we’re prepared to go to our neighboring counties to help them out, the same as they helped us,” Wigginton said.
As for Turnbow, she said she'd prepared all she could, so it was a matter of waiting for the storm to arrive.
“I’ve packed the car, that way as soon as they get here, and we get the call, we can just go. That way everybody has their own bag we just grab. We get in there, take the helmets and hope for the best,” Turnbow said.
She said under the best case scenario she could return to her home Wednesday night.
More than 250 people, including Turnbow, sheltered in the courthouse Wednesday evening.
The Weakley County EMA said so far no damage has been reported other than downed trees in the roadways.
The shelters will remain open until the weather passes.
The Sharon Fire Department is also open for people who have lost power.