DRESDEN, TN — In Dresden, Tennessee, the community is making emotional recovery a big priority, six months after the devastating December tornado outbreak.
S.T.O.R.M., short for Survivors Together Overcoming Rough Matters, is a support support group for tornado survivors in Weakley County.
The group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Dresden Senior Citizens Center. The meetings are currently only open to Weakley County residents. But, in the coming months, they plan to open the doors to anyone who could use support.
Meanwhile, nearly 200 households and businesses in Dresden have received some type of assistance since the tornado outbreak.
The city just signed on with a contractor for debris cleanup.
There are still piles of debris in the streets, waiting for the new contractor to pick them up.
The city is also a finalizing the plans for its new municipal complex, which will house the Dresden City Hall, the police department and the fire station, all under one roof.