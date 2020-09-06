According to a recent Gallup poll, 4 in 5 Americans believe it's risky to go to health care facilities right now. Telemedicine provides a safer alternative, but for some technology-challenged people, that might not be an option.
Here are the details on how some doctors are bringing health care straight to the patients who need it the most.
COVID-19 has made telemedicine the norm for regular checkups, bringing doctors to patients' living rooms through screens, but not all patients are capable of doing that.
"I'm 80 years old. I don't have to a modern technology. No cellphones or computers or anything," Caroline Goodwin says. She's one of many patients who are driving to the doctor's office for their appointment. But instead of going inside, she's getting a curbside exam.
"To bring tablets of patients who don't have them. To treat patients in parking lots is this going to be a game changer," Agilon Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Kornitzer says.
"Simply all they have to do is roll down their window, hold the device, and were there to talk to them and we can have a telehealth visit right from the parking lot," says Dr. Richard Cook II with Preferred Primary Care Physicians.
This method is being put into place especially in rural areas or where there's a large senior population. In a survey of about 1,000 seniors, just 24% said they conducted a telehealth visit during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Unfortunately, a lot of these patients were the people we needed to see the most," Cook said. "They were the elderly patients, the sicker patients."
But by keeping these regular checkups even in a virtual manner, patients can treat ongoing medical conditions.
"Sure, we can't listen to their heart and listen to their lungs, but you can see how well they're breathing, and are they congested, are they in any kind of distress," Cook says.
It helps patients avoid the emergency room, and unnecessary hospital visits while delivering health care to those who need it the most.
Drive-in health exams are being performed in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio in New York. The doctors have found the service useful in getting patients access to telehealth, so they are planning on keeping the service going forward.