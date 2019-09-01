WEST KENTUCKY – Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement agencies are participating in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, with a goal of reducing deaths and injuries caused by driving under the influence, either by alcohol or drugs.
KSP says the 2019 enforcement period will continue through Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Not only will KSP be enforcing statewide DUI laws, but they will be conducting statewide traffic safety checkpoints to enforce all traffic laws in Kentucky.
KSP says traffic safety checkpoints promote safety for drivers and discourages people from breaking traffic laws. Police also say these safety checkpoints give a high visibility, public safety service that focuses on making sure your car is safe on the road and that you have the correct car registration and insurance and a valid drivers license.
KSP says any other law violations or public safety issues that come up will be addressed.
KSP says that drivers at a traffic safety checkpoint should have their drivers license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance ready. Officers say that if you have these in hand and have no other violations of law, you can reasonably expect to be on your way no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes after you're stopped.
Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations
- Ballard
- US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
- US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
- US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
- US 60 – at Bill Corner Road
- Caldwell
- KY 91 – at the KY 139 intersection
- KY 126 – at the KY 672 intersection
- US 62 – at the Lyon County line
- Calloway
- US 641 S – at Barber Drive
- KY 94 E – at KY 280
- KY 121 S – from mile point 3.187 to milepoint 3.690
- KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
- Carlisle
- US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
- KY 80 – at KY 307
- Christian
- US 41 – at the KY 800 intersection
- KY 91 – at the KY 1026 (Clark Store Sinking Fork Rd) intersection
- KY 107 – at the KY 1682 intersection
- KY 507 – at the KY 508 intersection
- KY 109 – at the M.J. Boyd intersection
- Mile marker 0.0 of US 41 A (Fort Campbell Boulevard at the KY and TN state line) to Gate 4 of Fort Campbell Military Base (Intersection of Screaming Eagle Boulevard and US 41 A).
- Crittenden
- KY 297– at the US 60 intersection
- US 641 – at the Crayne Post Office
- US 60 – at the KY 365 intersection
- KY 91 – at the KY 135 intersection
- Fulton
- KY 125 – at KY 166
- KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
- Graves
- US 45 S – at KY 339 Wingo
- US 45 S – at KY 1748
- KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
- KY 849 – at KY 1684
- KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
- Hickman
- US 51 – at KY 1529
- KY 58 – at KY 307
- KY 123 – at KY 239
- Hopkins
- US 62 – at the 22 mile marker
- Old White Plains Nortonville Road at Illey Sisk Road
- KY 336 – at the KY 481 intersection
- KY 2171 / KY 481 / KY 336 intersection
- KY 112 – at Suthards Church (1 mile west of KY 879)
- US 41 A – at 4100 Nebo Road
- US 41 A – at the 12 mile marker
- KY 70 – at the KY 109 intersection
- Livingston
- US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP 5.8)
- US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
- KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
- Lyon
- US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
- KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
- USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
- Marshall
- US 68 – at KY 95
- US 641 – at KY 1422
- KY 348 – between milepoint 4.7 and milepoint 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
- KY 402 – at KY 1364
- McCracken
- US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
- KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
- KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
- KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
- Muhlenberg
- US 431 – at the KY 176 intersection
- KY 181 – at the KY 601 intersection
- US 431 – at the KY 70 (Browder) intersection
- KY 189 – at the KY 70 (Front Street) intersection
- KY 81 – at the KY 181 intersection
- Todd
- US 79 – at the KY 102 intersection
- KY 181– at the KY 507 intersection
- KY 181 – at the Chestnut Road intersection
- Trigg
- US 68 X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
- KY 139 N – at Bush Road
- KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
- Webster
- US 41 A/KY 56/KY 873 intersection
- KY 109/North of Clay(10 mile marker)
- KY 56/Old Beech Grove Road
- KY 109/KY 670