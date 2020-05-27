CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO —There will be drive through testing for COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on June 5th.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will perform the testing.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri who register online. You do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for testing.
Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 5th, at Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Dr in Cape Girardeau.
You must register through DHSS (click here) or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
You can choose a time within a 15-minute appointment block.
When you arrive to the drive-through testing site, they will ask you questions, including about symptoms you may or may not have.
Members of the National Guard will do the test and it will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics lab for processing.
You will be notified of their results by the DHSS within seven days.
Those who receive a positive test should stay home, isolate themselves, and call their health care provider if any concerns arise.