MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - Leaders from McCracken County and the city of Paducah announced additional details Friday about a COVID-19 testing site at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department says the site will be open Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
The testing will be in the lower parking lot of Carson Hall at its campus on Alben Barkely Drive. The goal is to test up to 330 people per day at each location.
Kroger Health is in charge of testing, not WKCTC. The testing is done free of charge, and does not require an order from your physician.
Testing swabs will be self-administered. Medical providers at the site will walk you through the procedure.
People eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to the virus.
Koster says 1,000 tests are available at the site. It's not restricted to McCracken County residents only, but is only available to people who live in Kentucky.
The overall goal of the partnership between Kroger Health and the state is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within 48 hours.
Koster is urging people to only register if they are showing symptoms. If you want to register click here.
You can also call 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.