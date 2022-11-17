LOS ANGELES, CA (NBC News) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has arrested the driver of the SUV who plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits, injuring 25.
Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested and charged with attempted murder of peace officers after investigators say he plowed a vehicle into the group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday while they were running as part of a training exercise.
Among the 25 recruits who were injured, five were critically injured. The sheriff says some of the worst injuries included lost limbs, broken bones and head trauma.
Gutierrez was arrested at the scene of the incident by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Additional charges are possible. At this time, no bail has been granted.
The cause of the crash or a motive have not yet been identified.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Homicide investigators intend to present this case to the LA County District Attorney's Office on Friday for filing considerations.