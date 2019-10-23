MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man faces multiple charges after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says he nearly struck a detective with his vehicle.
The sheriff's office says the driver, Paul Wecker, nearly hit a detective head-on on on Kentucky 348 near the local hospital on Wednesday.
Wecker was charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third degree assault of a police officer, terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and several traffic-related charges.