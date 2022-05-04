JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a SUV crashed in Grand Tower, Illinois. The driver died after the vehicle traveled off the road and into a small body of water near Ragweed Lane, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release about the incident, the sheriff's office says a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner was driving along Highway 3 near Ragweed Lane Wednesday morning when the SUV left the road, went through an field and into the body of water.
Deputies say a passenger in the vehicle was able to escape and ran to a nearby home to call 911. Fire crews responded, including the Tower Rock Fire Department and the Murphysboro Fire Department, as did the sheriff's office's boat team and a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System dive team. The boat team and dive team found the SUV, and it was pulled from the water.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office says. That person's identity is being withheld until their family can be notified.
The sheriff's office says its crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the incident.