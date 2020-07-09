GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital after the truck he was driving crashed on Kentucky 131 Thursday afternoon, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies were dispatched to KY 131 near Trace Creek Baptist Church in Graves County around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Michael E. Rowland was driving a pickup truck southbound on KY 131 when the truck crossed into the northbound lane, then ran off the east shoulder of the road and through the yard of a home, where it struck two trees. Rowland was trapped inside the truck, and the sheriff's office says people who live in the home the truck crashed in front of, other drivers and deputies rendered aid to the man until he could be removed from the vehicle.
Those who helped at the scene were able to move pieces of the truck's interior off of Rowland so he could breathe more easily, the sheriff's office says. Then, responders with the Mayfield Fire Department were able to extricate him from the truck.
Once out of the vehicle, Mayfield/Graves County EMS responders took Rowland to the Trace Creek Baptist Church parking lot. From there, an Air Evac helicopter took him to a hospital in the Evansville, Indiana, area.