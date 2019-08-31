GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky State Police say one of their police marked cars was hit by a driver while police were working a separate car crash in Graves County.
KSP says the original crash was Saturday morning at KY 408 and US 45N southbound. Police say the accident was caused by the driver not paying attention and running a red light.
Troopers blocked off one lane of US 45N to shield emergency personnel and the people who were in the crash.
At that time, troopers say Stephen Steinert, of Wisconsin, drove a motor home into a KSP marked Ford Explorer with its blue lights on.
KSP says no one was inside the police car, but it has extensive damage. They also say both of the crashes were caused by drivers not paying attention to the road.
KSP reminds drivers that Kentucky law calls for drivers to move over for emergency vehicles. They also say to pay attention while traveling during the holiday weekend.