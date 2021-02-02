CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man is in a coma after the pickup truck he was driving crashed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the report of the crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say 47-year-old John W. Deffenbaugh Cape Girardeau was driving his 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck on South Sprigg Street, just south of Southern Expressway, when he over-corrected while driving through a turn in the road. The pickup truck overturned multiple times, and Deffenbaugh was ejected from the vehicle.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says Deffenbaugh was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to St. Louis University Hospital.
Police say hospital staff report the 47 year old underwent surgery, and is comatose and unresponsive Tuesday night.