One person is in custody after a U-Haul truck crashed into a barrier near the White House Monday night, local media report.
NBC Washington reports that authorities are investigating a suspicious package after the crash, which happened just before 10 p.m. ET on the north side of Lafayette Square.
The U.S. Secret Service said one person is in custody in connection to the incident, NBC Washington reports, and no Secret Service or White House personnel were injured.
Reuters reports that some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed because of the incident, and the nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated.
D.C firefighters, emergency medical responders and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers are helping with the investigation, NBC Washington reports.