MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The man charged with manslaughter and other offenses in the Sunday morning wreck that killed 18-year-old Ellie McKnight and injured another passenger was arraigned Monday.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Jacob Estes of Benton, Kentucky, was drunk and driving the ATV that McKnight was a passenger in.
Estes is charged with second-degree manslaughter, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving on a DUI suspended license and ATV violations.
He has a scheduled preliminary hearing later this month.
Estes appeared via Zoom from the jail Monday for his first court appearance. The judged entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office did not speak with us on camera about the case Monday, but investigators sent Local 6 Estes' arrest citation.
It says deputies got the call around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The four-wheeler carrying three passengers struck two speed bumps on Guthrie Drive in Benton. The speed bumps caused the driver to lose control, the arrest citation says.
About a quarter-mile down the road, after the two passengers were ejected, the driver then crashed the four-wheeler into a ditch on the Northside of the road, according to the citation.
Investigators say McKnight, who was a Paducah Tilghman student, was a stranger to Estes.
McKnight was pronounced dead on the scene. The second passenger had minor injuries, the sheriff's office says.
Estes could face additional charges moving forward, Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust said.
"The investigation may reveal that the charges should be upped. At this point I don't know. But, that's something we will be looking at down the road," said Foust.
He also confirmed Estes has a history of DUIs — with five previous charges.
Foust explained why only three are contributing to Estes' current charge. "To amend the DUI from fourth or greater offense to third because the 2010 to 2011 convictions don't meet within the 10-year period," Foust said.
"It's an ongoing investigation, which unfortunately I can't comment on an ongoing investigation because I have ethical responsibilities," said Foust.
At the arraignment, Estes asked for a court-appointed attorney.
The arrest citation notes that Estes was taken to the hospital after that wreck. A preliminary breath test in the ambulance showed his blood alcohol level at 0.209.
Estes' preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on May 31.