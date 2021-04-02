CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale, Illinois, Police Department says the driver of a semitrailer was injured after the vehicle overturned at an intersection Friday afternoon.
The semi overturned around 12:06 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and West Pleasant Hill Road.
Police, Carbondale firefighters and Jackson County Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene of the crash, and the driver was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The police department says the driver's injuries were not considered to be life threatening.