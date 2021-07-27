MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man faces multiple charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he drove a pickup truck into the side of a home Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies were dispatched to the home on Old Mayfield Road around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Johnathon Box was driving a pickup truck when it crashed into the side of the home.
Investigators allege Box was drunk at the time.
Box was injured in the crash, and the sheriff's office says he was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office says Box is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.