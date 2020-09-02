CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer driver was injured when the vehicle overturned on Browns Grove Road in Calloway County, Kentucky, Wednesday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says the Calloway County E-911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting the crash around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies say the semi overturned in the 900 block of the road.
The driver, 39-year-old Eric David of Murray, told deputies he had steered the semitrailer to the right to make room for oncoming traffic when the tires on the passenger side left the road. That caused the truck and trailer to overturn in a curve of the road.
The sheriff's office says David was able to get out of the truck before emergency responders arrived, and he was later treated for minor injuries at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room.
Deputies were assisted at the scene of the crash by Calloway County Fire and Rescue, Murray-Calloway County EMS, Calloway County Emergency Management, the Kentucky Transportation Cabiney and West Kentucky Rural Electric.