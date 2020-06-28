GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A mail truck driver was injured when the vehicle overturned in a crash in Graves County, Kentucky, this weekend, the county sheriff's office says.
A sheriff's office sergeant was dispatched to the scene around 1 p.m. Saturday. When he arrived at the crash site in the 900 block of Scott Road in Sedalia, the sergeant found a U.S. Postal Service truck on its side along the side of the road, the sheriff's office says in a news release.
Investigators believe truck dropped off the edge of the roadway and traveled several feet before crossing the road to the left and entering a drainage ditch. Once in the ditch, the truck hit an embankment and rolled before coming to a stop on its left side. The sheriff's office says the woman who was driving the mail truck had a medical emergency before the crash, and was unable to remember what happened.
The driver was able to get herself out of the mail truck, the sheriff's office says, but she was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS responders.
The sheriff's office says he injuries were not life threatening.