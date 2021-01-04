SPRINGFIELD, IL — Driver Services facilities across Illinois are reopening Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to Secretary of State Jesse White.
White says face masks are required and social distancing and other safety measures will stay in place. White also reminds the public that driver's licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021, so people do not need to rush to update their credentials.
Facilities open on Monday, Jan. 4 include Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago Diversey Express, Lockport, Melrose Park Civic Center, Orland Park, and Springfield
White says the Chicago West facility will remain closed due to the city's sewer repair work, which closed Lexington Ave. around the facility. Additionally, the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express driver services facilities will stay closed because they are located in public buildings that are not open.
White also says that many transactions can be conducted online (click here) instead of waiting at a driver services faculties. These transactions include:
- Renewing a license plate sticker;
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
- Obtaining a driver record abstract;
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
White also says online renewals for driver's licenses and ID cards have been expanded to reduce facility visits for in-person service.
White says not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written road test. Those who do qualify will receive a letter with a unique PIN approximately 90 days before the expiration date. White says the PIN is required to renew online.
For more information on seeing if you're eligible for online renewal, click here, then click on "Read more on how to renew your driver's license or ID card online" near the top of the main page.
White says more than 40,000 customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver's license and ID card online renewal program.
“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”
To ensure the public's health and safety, White reiterates that anyone visiting the driver services facilities will be required to wear a face mask, plexiglass dividers have also been installed at all workstations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines. White says this limits the number of customers inside a facility and customers should be prepared to wait outside in cold weather because of it.
White says for drive tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields due to the close proximity with the driver. Customers will also be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will also be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the test is over.