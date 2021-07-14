LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — In Louisville, a fired school bus driver is being sued along with the Jefferson County School District for negligence in terrifying case that was caught on camera.
A 6-year-old girl was severely injured when her backpack got caught in the double doors of her school bus, and she was dragged more than 1,000 feet without the driver noticing.
The child's backpack was stuck between the double doors. She tried to break free, but didn't have enough time before the bus started moving. She tried to run with the bus, then stumbled.
Attorneys accused Melinda Sanders of breaking 16 rules that day that bus drivers must follow to keep children safe. Attorneys said students getting on or off a bus is one of the most critical times.
"The loading and unloading of children is the moment of truth. Let nothing distract you," an attorney said in court.
"Yes," Sanders replied."
"What does that mean to you?" the attorney asked.
"It means a lot to me, and I wish, Mr. Paulus, that I had followed that, that day. I can't take that day back," she said.
The child's attorney is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.