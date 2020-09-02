GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An overturned semitrailer blocked southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at the 15 mile marker in Graves County for a few hours Wednesday afternoon.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene around 11:42 a.m. A sheriff's office sergeant arrived at the scene to find the driver of the semi, 56-year-old Kenneth Thompson of Eva, Tennessee, outside the overturned 2019 Freightliner semitrailer. Thompson told deputies he was driving south on the highway when one of his tires failed, causing the trailer to hit a guardrail. Thompson lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in the median with part of the truck in the left lane of the parkway.
The sheriff's office says Thompson refused EMS aid. The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by the Wingo Fire Dept, Graves County Emergency Management, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The cabinet said the parkway was down to one lane for several hours, and the roadway reopened fully to traffic around 7:10 p.m.