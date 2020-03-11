MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Marshall County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man charged in connection to a deadly crash.
Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a multi-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 68E and Moors Camp Highway.
Several people were injured and taken to local hospital.
Two people died from injuries they sustained during the crash. They are 59-year-old Randall Massey of Calvert City and 82-year-old Youlane Cathey of Benton, Kentucky.
Deputies believed one of the drivers, Kevin West of Benton, Kentucky, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
West was not arrested because he was being treated at a local hospital. He has since left the hospital and is now being sought on numerous charges including:
- Manslaughter
- Assault
- DUI
- Careless driving
- Trafficking in controlled substance, unspecified drug
- Trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine
- Possession of controlled substance
Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 270-527-1333.