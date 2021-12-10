UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers traveling I-24 in Livingston and Lyon counties to exit the roadway, because a tornado is on the move along the I-24/I-69 corridor.
Drivers should exit the roadway and seek shelter immediately. People who live in the area should also seek shelter.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers along I-69 in Marshall County to exit the roadway and seek shelter, because the National Weather Service is reporting a tornado moving along the interstate near Benton.
People who live along the I-69 corridor near Benton should also seek shelter immediately.
Tonight's tornado can cause catastrophic damage, and large hail is also likely in this storm system.
Even if you are not on I-69 at this location, travel is not advised while this storm is going on.