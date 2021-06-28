PADUCAH — Paducah's police chief is asking the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to assess the safety of the approach to the construction zone on the Interstate 24 Ohio River bridge into Illinois after a multi-vehicle crash caused injuries and claimed a child's life.
The Paducah Police Department previously reported 11 people injured, but the department now says nine people were injured. That includes the mother of the 4-year-old Tennessee girl killed in the crash and the girl's older brother and twin sister, who the police department says had "possible injuries."
The crash happened around 9:47 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the interstate near exit 3.
In a Monday afternoon news release, the police department says 32-year-old Narinder Kumar of Glen Oak, New York, was driving a 2022 KW Dart semitrailer rig westbound when he saw traffic stopped ahead. Kumar told an officer he was unable to stop the semi in time. The vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2013 Toyota Highlander, causing it to overturn. The driver, 38-year-old Michelle Wren of Franklin, Tennessee, was injured. Wren's 4-year-old daughter, Emery, was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where police say she was pronounced dead a short time later by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
After hitting the Highlander, the semi struck seven other vehicles before coming to a stop against the cable barrier in the median of the highway. Those vehicles included a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by 54-year-old William H. Brown of Murphy, North Carolina; a 2017 Subaru Outback driven by 65-year-old Frederick B. Kernan of Rock Island, Illinois; a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by 56-year-old Douglas J. Kaeser of Crystal Lake, Illinois; a 2014 Ford Escape driven by 22-year-old Noah T. Spartz, of Goodwin, South Dakota; a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Christopher Flach of West Paducah; a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 28-year-old Steven T. Fincutter of Elkhorn, Wisconsin; and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 50-year-old Gerald Campbell of Sedalia, Missouri.
Brown, Kernan; Kaeser, Flach, Fincutter and a passenger with Fincutter — 28-year-old Abriel Odling, also of Elkhorn — all were reported injured. Kernan was flown from the scene by helicopter to an out-of-state hospital. He was listed in stable condition Monday morning, police say. The others were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital or Baptist Health Paducah.
Police say Kumar was not reported as injured.
All the vehicles involved except Spartz’s Ford Escape had to be towed from the scene, and police say debris littered I-24 for about a quarter of a mile. The interstate was closed for nearly seven hours.
Sunday's crash was the second deadly collision in that area in a little more than a month.
“We’ve been in contact with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ask them to assess the area to determine if there are other options regarding the approach to the construction zone,” Police Chief Brian Laird said in a statement. “It appears lack of attention is the main cause of this and most other collisions. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to signage and reduced speed limits.”
Laird shared his appreciation for everyone who helped officers at the scene Sunday morning, including passersby and other drivers who helped with the children at the crash site, responders with the Paducah and Concord fire departments and McCracken County Emergency Management and deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
The police department says detectives and the collision reconstruction team are continuing to investigate the crash.