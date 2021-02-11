PADUCAH — Emergency crews responded to fewer ice-related crash reports in McCracken County Thursday. Wednesday morning, they responded to about 50.
Temperatures were well below freezing, but Mike McKee choose to wear shorts Thursday.
"I've worn shorts all my life. Cold don't bother me," he said.
McKee said he knows how to navigate the icy road.
"They've done a good job as far as putting salt down and putting brine, but they're still are pretty slick," he said.
Eric Hensley stopped in McCracken County to get gas on Hinkelville Road.
"You know, you see a lot of trucks and different things going on, but the thing about the ice is it doesn't really matter," Hensley said. "You have to be careful when you're turning. You have to be careful when you're breaking."
Despite colder weather coming this weekend, McKee said don't expect him to change his fashion choices.
"Everybody thinks I'm a little crazy but it doesn't bother me at all," he said.
No matter what fashion choices you make, remember to slow down, brake early and leave room between your car and other vehicles.