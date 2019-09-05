Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported more than 1,000 crashes in work zones in 2018. Thursday morning, Jennifer Burks was hit by a vehicle while flagging traffic in Graves County.

She is recovering, but the crash showed the dangers road crews face daily.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said people should be more vigilant when entering these areas. "The three main rules of driving near a work zone are slow down, slow down, and slow down," he said.

Todd said that when crashes like this happen, the workers aren't the only ones who can be injured. "Usually when there is a work zone incident, very often it's the driver of one the vehicles that will be injured," he said. "There are actually more motorists injured in work zone incidents than there are actual workers."

Multiple road signs are put up miles before you actually get to a work zone, giving you enough time to prepare for what's ahead.

"You're getting plenty of advanced notice of those work zones," said Todd. "You just need to be prepared to slow down."

The most common reason for the crashes is distracted driving.

Todd said when driving, it is important to expect the unexpected, paying attention to the road at all times.

The teenager who hit Burks is not facing any charges. Graves County deputies said limited visibility and a glare from the sun contributed to the accident.

The penalty for hitting a road worker is a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 14 years in jail.