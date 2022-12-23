COVINGTON, KY — Travelers approaching Interstate 71 in Gallatin County between Louisville and Cincinnati are strongly advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports traffic queues of up to 5 miles. More vehicles in the area may also hinder operations to safely remove drivers who are stuck or have crashed.
All northbound lanes on I71 in Gallatin County are blocked beginning at mile marker 62 due to multiple crashes in the area.
Kentucky State Police is on the scene executing a plan to clear stalled traffic and prevent more vehicles from accessing this portion of I71 north.
Avoding the area reduces the risk of move travelers getting caught in traffic during dangerously cold conditions. KYTC is treating the roadway ahead of the blocked traffic on I71 north.
Traffic on I71 south continues to move slowly. Traffic has stalled intermittently throughout the day in both directions of I71 with reports of disabled vehicles and jacknifed semis.
Areas of I71 north have posed challenges for trucks to climb steep portions of the roadway that are slick due to frigid temperatures and refreezing moisture.