PADUCAH — The tourism and hotel industries have been some of the hardest hit sectors of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paducah is no different. The hotel occupancy rate in Paducah was down by 22.3% at 44.8% for 2020.
The drop in occupancy could have an impact on projects involving the city of Paducah and McCracken County. For the county, the sports complex leaders hope to build on the old Bluegrass Downs property could be impacted. The county's goal was to use money generated from the county transient room tax to pay for a large portion of the sports complex. Empty hotel rooms mean less revenue from the transient room tax, which in turn means the county has less funds to pay for the sports complex.
"It's made us have to look and see if we can find other avenues of revenue," says Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
Clymer says some of the other avenues they could consider to fund the sports complex project include revenue bonds, or financial partnerships with the city of Paducah. He also says they might have to scale the size of the project back in the beginning. Clymer doesn't see the schedule being pushed back, though.
"Maybe we'll look at developing fewer fields initially knowing that a year or so down the road that other fields will go in places where they're planned to go," says Clymer.
For the city, the decrease in hotel occupancy could impact their deal with Weyland Ventures to build a boutique hotel downtown. Mayor George Bray says Weyland is set to meet with their banking and investment team in the coming days on the project. At this point, Bray says they still plan on moving ahead despite the hotel industry downturn.
"They're not going to do this project if they don't have a satisfactory return, if the banks don't feel like they're going to get paid back, if the investors that they get to go in with them does not feel like it's a good deal,” says Bray. "But if they move forward with a project, than I am confident that it is a project that will be good for Paducah.”
There is some indication that the local hotel industry is seeing some recovery. At the low point in April, hotel occupancy in Paducah was down by nearly 55%, but by December it was down by only 14%. Mary Hammond with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau attributes the improvement in occupancy in part to the sporting events held at the convention center.
"November started out good, and then we went into the red zone. Everyone kind of buttoned up, and we didn't see a lot of business. But once the sporting events started happening in late December, we saw a boost," says Hammond.
Hammond believes the boost in the second half of the year is a good indicator that hotel occupancy will be better in 2021. Bray says the Weyland project will be affected by how the virus is handled moving forward, and how the overall economy responds.
"There's still uncertainty in my view what the project looks like," says Bray.
Uncertainty is also a word Clymer uses to describe the funding for the proposed outdoor sports complex.
"The hard part is no one knows, can't know, when we'll be back up and running and get people back in the hotels and generating that revenue," says Clymer.