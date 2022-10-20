Perry County, Mo. (AP) — People can now walk to Tower Rock, an attraction normally surrounded by the Mississippi River and only accessible by boat in Perry County, Missouri.
Foot traffic to the rock formation has been made possible because of near record low water levels along the river.
Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana.
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River, where there has been below-normal rainfall since late August, has also led to chaos — causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, leading to waterway restrictions from the Coast Guard and disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and passengers on a cruise line.
Water levels are projected to drop even further in the weeks ahead, dampening the region's economic activity and potentially threatening jobs.