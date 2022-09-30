WICKLIFFE, KY — Water on the Mississippi River near Wickliffe, Kentucky, is low enough that you can see sand bars sitting above the water line. Rain would help, but there's none in sight, and the Paducah area was officially in drought as of June 28.
Launching out of Wickliffe is ideal for Larry Barnes and his business, Barnes Marine Service. They deliver groceries to towboats coming down the river.
"It's a good central location to be. It sure is. It's probably the biggest part of our business in this area down here," Barnes said.
Unfortunately, low river levels are changing how much business they can do.
"It's triple handling stuff too, more labor intense. It's more time consuming, so it's an impact," Barnes said.
The launch that Barnes uses in Wickliffe is closed because of the river level. They're having to look at their other locations to launch out of, and that's costing more money to transport the boats there. Barnes said they won't be the only ones feeling the financial sting.
"It could start affecting loading docks," Barnes explained. "It could affect the grain harvest some, too, if we're getting empty barges into docks to try to load them out proper drafts or getting loaded barges in for fertilizer to unload. So, it's going to start — that'll play a big effect soon if we don't start seeing some rainfall."
The Coast Guard is taking steps to help smooth river travel. Lt. John Nolan said several agencies are involved in those measures.
"Those western rivers cutters that we have that are constantly moving up and down the rivers, especially during this time period, are redeploying aids to navigation to ensure that the proper channels are being demarcated and the safest water is made available and visible for our maritime community," Nolan said.
Ultimately, the only thing that will truly help is some rain. Nolan said the Army Corps of Engineers is dredging in certain parts of the rivers to help with water levels. The goal is to keep river commerce flowing as smoothly as possible.