MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed.
The latest find is an old casino riverboat.
Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed what lies beneath.
"We just heard that the river's really low, and there's a lot of cool things and a lot of boats that have washed up ashore, and we heard about the ferry boat, which I think it used to be a casino, maybe?" said Rhodes College student Claire Smith.
Smith is right. The old boat is the Diamond Lady.
The once-grand gaming vessel took its maiden voyage in the 90s, but it got docked just a few years later in favor of a bigger riverboat.
For years, it sat empty and unused before storms hit the Mid-South in 2021 and sank the vessel.
When the waters receded, the Diamond Lady saw the light of day again.
"We're with our brother. He's an artist, so he comes and does this stuff for inspiration, and we — my family's in town — so we decided it'd be fun to go do this,” Claire said.
Sunken treasures like the Diamond Lady aren't the only things being revealed as the river recedes.
Claire's sister, Lucy Smith, who's visiting from Richmond, Virginia, says she's looking out for scarier stuff.
"Events like this, you get to uncover bones, like maybe murders, which is kind of bad, but like, you get to, like, find all the history that is rooted in the Mississippi," Lucy said.
As the river rises and falls, only time will tell what other hidden treasures or spooky secrets it will show us next.